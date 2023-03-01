Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 867 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brink’s by 28.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,591,000 after purchasing an additional 966,164 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brink’s by 349.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 271,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 77.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brink’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,717,000 after purchasing an additional 69,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 38.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 69.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Articles

