Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMC Networks

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,271.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $961.70 million, a PE ratio of 186.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $964.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.07 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 41.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

