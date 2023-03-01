Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Okta were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Okta by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Okta by 8.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth $10,544,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 20.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $188.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average is $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading

