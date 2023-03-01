Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Amedisys by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 22,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.30 and a 1-year high of $179.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.87.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amedisys to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.53.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

