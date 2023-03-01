Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in ProPetro by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 65,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 143,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 70,638 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,197,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 737,846 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark began coverage on ProPetro in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

ProPetro Trading Down 2.9 %

About ProPetro

Shares of PUMP opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.00 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $16.92.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

