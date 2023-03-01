Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stake Boosted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $73,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $12,123,421.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 6,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $146,799.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,653,378.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $12,123,421.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 631,854 shares of company stock valued at $13,924,623. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.70 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

