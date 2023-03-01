Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.L)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.L – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RR.L. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.84) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.33) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.84) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 97.83 ($1.18).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -517.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 89.06. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 239.70 ($2.89).

Insider Activity

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Warren East acquired 26,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £24,145.03 ($29,136.03). In related news, insider Warren East bought 26,533 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £24,145.03 ($29,136.03). Also, insider Angela Strank bought 9,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £12,407.22 ($14,971.91). Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.