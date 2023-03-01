Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 10,739 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2023

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGGet Rating) by 2,101.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bislett Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,825.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,605,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,983 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 975,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,765,000 after acquiring an additional 926,440 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,820.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 307,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 291,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,042.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 56,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 53,428 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,453,119. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

