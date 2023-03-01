Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 10,739 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,101.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bislett Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,825.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,605,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,983 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 975,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,765,000 after acquiring an additional 926,440 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,820.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 307,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 291,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,042.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 56,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 53,428 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,453,119. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

