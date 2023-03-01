SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95,765 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,454,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after purchasing an additional 115,372 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,135,000 after buying an additional 113,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 507,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,958,000 after buying an additional 68,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.84.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $317.92 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

