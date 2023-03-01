Souders Financial Advisors Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,264.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,394 shares of company stock worth $6,619,426. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $965.60 billion, a PE ratio of -351.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
