SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 147.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,573,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 639,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 55,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $78.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPXC. StockNews.com cut SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.



