Sudhindra Kankanwadi Sells 4,000 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock opened at $363.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.50.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

