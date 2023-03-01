Sumner J. Waring III Sells 29,200 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Service Co. International Trading Down 1.0 %

Service Co. International stock opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.