Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Talos Energy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE TALO opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.