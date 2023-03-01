Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Position Boosted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,391 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Tellurian by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charif Souki sold 1,793,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $3,442,932.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,866,445 shares in the company, valued at $51,583,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,985,210 shares of company stock worth $16,817,119 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TELL. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $839.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

