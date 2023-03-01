The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,766 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AES were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AES by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,501,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,544,000 after acquiring an additional 191,928 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AES by 21.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,597,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after buying an additional 283,375 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AES by 60.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AES by 9.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in AES by 16.6% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 49,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is currently -140.42%.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

