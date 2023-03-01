The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,738,000 after acquiring an additional 102,317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bancorp by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,930,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 239,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

TBBK stock opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bancorp to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.64 per share, with a total value of $48,496.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,496.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,755.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $152,614.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

