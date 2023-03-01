The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Sells $866,163.08 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $866,163.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,944.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average of $77.29. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,706,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,562,000 after purchasing an additional 229,696 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 171,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,277,000 after acquiring an additional 77,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

