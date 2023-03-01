The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,392,000 after acquiring an additional 167,520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,816,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after buying an additional 880,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,681,000 after buying an additional 271,771 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 369.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after buying an additional 1,680,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,798,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

HAIN stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $37.08.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

Further Reading

