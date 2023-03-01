Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 50,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $1,097,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,713,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 70,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $1,525,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $3,524,800.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $2,005,000.00.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 1.1 %

Dorian LPG stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $23.51.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.11). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 167.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPG. StockNews.com upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 27.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

