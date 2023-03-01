Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $339,000 Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 15.6% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 20.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

Repligen Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $174.37 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $262.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

