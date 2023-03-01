Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in XPO were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of XPO by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,532,000 after buying an additional 3,919,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPO by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in XPO by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,479,000 after acquiring an additional 424,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 59.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,423,000 after buying an additional 1,752,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in XPO by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,914,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,156,000 after purchasing an additional 148,266 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XPO opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPO. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

