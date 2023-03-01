TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,059 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 231.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 31.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPIC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.79. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

