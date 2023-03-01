Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 33.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 29.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 9.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at $77,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at $77,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $205,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 227,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,409,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,907. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $99.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.99.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

