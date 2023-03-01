UBS Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €38.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.40) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.04) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.19) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

FME stock opened at €36.92 ($39.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €25.95 ($27.61) and a 1-year high of €63.60 ($67.66). The business’s 50 day moving average is €33.48 and its 200-day moving average is €31.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.52.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

