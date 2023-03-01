Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Holdings Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RARE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. The company had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Articles

