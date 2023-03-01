Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 170.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,140 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 40.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

