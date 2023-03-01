Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stake Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after buying an additional 241,855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 116.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,002,000 after buying an additional 185,834 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 14,581.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after buying an additional 135,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at $9,437,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $135.85 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $176.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.77.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.90.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Stories

