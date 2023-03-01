Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 220.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 262.5% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,063,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $131.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

