Veritable L.P. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,712.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,643 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,969.6% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,855.8% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,466.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 407,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,178,000 after buying an additional 381,460 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,887.2% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 31,328 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 205,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,453,119. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.