Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Holdings Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 204.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 54,876 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Vermilion Energy Profile

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $30.17.

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.