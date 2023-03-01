Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) COO Stuart A. Arbuckle Sells 5,034 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $290.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $228.50 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 18,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

