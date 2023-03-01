Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,758,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,546,000 after acquiring an additional 428,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,978,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after purchasing an additional 243,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven J. Rice sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $50,099.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,015.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $59,782.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 117,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,761.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Rice sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $50,099.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,209 shares in the company, valued at $941,015.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,524,926 shares of company stock worth $41,467,860. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 1.2 %

VIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.19.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

