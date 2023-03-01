Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CAO Brandon Ziegler Sells 10,818 Shares

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WK opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day moving average of $78.73. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 1,024.28% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 35.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,237,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,058,000 after purchasing an additional 588,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Workiva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,921,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $35,347,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 825,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,281,000 after purchasing an additional 243,024 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

