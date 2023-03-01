WPP’s (WPP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 920 ($11.10) to GBX 1,158 ($13.97) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.48) to GBX 1,250 ($15.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.04) to GBX 864 ($10.43) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.20) to GBX 1,300 ($15.69) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,130.29 ($13.64).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 1,037 ($12.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,706.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 933.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 843.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 713 ($8.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095.50 ($13.22).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 24.40 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 2.4%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,500.00%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

