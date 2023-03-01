XP Power (LON:XPP) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,700 ($32.58) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered XP Power to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($29.32) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 20th.

XP Power stock opened at GBX 2,471.18 ($29.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £487.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,857.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,354.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,058.62. XP Power has a 12 month low of GBX 1,402 ($16.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,155 ($50.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a GBX 36 ($0.43) dividend. This is an increase from XP Power’s previous dividend of $21.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,014.93%.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

