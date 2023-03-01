Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,298 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after buying an additional 596,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Yelp by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,344 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $69,962,000 after buying an additional 180,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yelp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,041 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $64,532,000 after buying an additional 87,039 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Yelp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,805,860 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $50,149,000 after buying an additional 56,165 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 7.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,282 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,820,000 after buying an additional 97,453 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YELP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $367,506.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 226,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $367,506.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 226,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,415.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 390,605 shares of company stock worth $11,371,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 1.43. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $39.26.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

