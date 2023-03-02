2,300 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on FIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

FIX opened at $146.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $148.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.76.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 5.94%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.