2,639 Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 39.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

PerkinElmer Price Performance

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $123.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $184.75.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.