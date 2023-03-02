3,943 Shares in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Trading Up 0.1 %

SKY opened at $68.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.82. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $73.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at $532,217.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,631 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.