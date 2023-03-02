40,949 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth about $900,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 26.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Option Care Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Option Care Health by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,977,000 after purchasing an additional 95,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,209,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Option Care Health Stock Up 2.0 %

OPCH stock opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $35.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

