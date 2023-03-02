42,092 Shares in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 5,688.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Stock Down 1.3 %

MCY stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.71%.

MCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

