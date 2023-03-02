4,522 Shares in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 517.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 172.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 4,427 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $458,991.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,564 shares in the company, valued at $10,322,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $458,991.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,322,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,158 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $112,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,361.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,715 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SITM opened at $133.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.08 and its 200-day moving average is $102.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 129.31 and a beta of 1.88. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $270.92.

A number of research firms have commented on SITM. Raymond James lifted their target price on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

