6,527 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,527 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,562 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 17.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Foot Locker by 5.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,912 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:FL opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FL. StockNews.com upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

