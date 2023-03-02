660 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,701,000 after buying an additional 475,135 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,356,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,690,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $416.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.19.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM stock opened at $318.59 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.60.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.