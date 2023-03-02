8,500 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INMD. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of InMode by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,614 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter worth approximately $5,479,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in InMode by 614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 31,773 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in InMode by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,518 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in InMode by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 82,607 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Down 2.8 %

InMode stock opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

InMode Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.