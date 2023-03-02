Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,245 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90,622 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANF. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

ANF stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.