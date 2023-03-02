ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Position Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,707,000 after acquiring an additional 265,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,756 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,329,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 468,877 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the third quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,111,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after buying an additional 403,830 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,032,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,896,000 after buying an additional 265,768 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACAD. Citigroup raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $19.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.52.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $20.92 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.64.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. The company had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.