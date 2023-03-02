AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 5.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 40.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in AerCap by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in AerCap by 8.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

AerCap stock opened at $63.11 on Thursday. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

