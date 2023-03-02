AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,755,000 after acquiring an additional 511,489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 302,728 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 938,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,387,000 after acquiring an additional 243,342 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,309,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,266,000 after acquiring an additional 241,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,988,000 after acquiring an additional 199,650 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO stock opened at $142.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

